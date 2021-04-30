India Reports Highest Spike With 3.86 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases

India on Friday, 30 April reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 deaths, and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,87,62,976.
Meanwhile, as chaos over the unavailability of vaccines and crumbling health infrastructure continues, over 2.28 crore people have registered for phase 3 of the vaccination drive in less than 48 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Earlier on Friday, an assistance flight sent by the US arrived in Delhi on Friday morning carrying oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPE, vaccine manufacturing supplies, and rapid diagnostic test kits, among other things.
A 57-member Naval Medical Team, consisting of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics, and 20 supporting staff were deputed to Ahmedabad. It will be deployed at 'PM Cares COVID Hospital', set up to manage the COVID crisis, the Indian Navy said. Initial deployment is for tow months, which would be extended if required.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted to say that he has recovered from COVID-19. He had tested positive on 14 April.
India reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,87,62,976.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch conducted raids in Haridwar, Roorkee and Kotdwar and busted an illegal factory being used for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections, ANI reported.
At least 5 people, including the kingpin, have reportedly been arrested. They used to sell the injections at Rs 25,000 per piece.
An assistance flight sent by the US arrived in Delhi on Friday morning carrying oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPE, vaccine manufacturing supplies, and rapid diagnostic test kits among other things.
One worker died and at least two were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant on Friday morning, ANI reported.
The police are present at the site of the incident reported in the Dada Nagar industrial area.
Total registrations on the CoWin portal for the third phase of vaccination reached more than 2.28 crore till 9:30 pm on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 30 Apr 2021,08:36 AM IST