Minor Boy Seeks Court's Permission to Donate Liver to Father; SC Issues Notice

The counsel of the petitioner submitted that the boy's father is in critical condition, and the only way to save his life is through liver donation and that the son is willing to donate.

The SC said in its order, "In terms of the statute governing the issue, the donor has to be a major."

The bench will still take up the matter on Monday, 12 September, and has directed that a responsible officer from the Health Department for the State of Uttar Pradesh shall remain present.