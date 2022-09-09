Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA Case

Kappan is to now be taken to the trial court within three days and released on bail on conditions that the trial court considers fit.



Further, when Kapil Sibal, Kappan’s lawyer, pointed out that the proceedings under PMLA have also been initiated against him and in that regard he may have to attend proceedings to apply for bail, the apex court said, “The conditions as stated above shall stand relaxed to the extent the appellant is required to avail of the relief of bail.”

Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.