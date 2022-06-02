KK's Demise: What Constitutes a Case of 'Unnatural Death' Under the Law?

In any of the above mentioned circumstances, under Section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police shall immediately contact the nearest Executive Magistrate empowered to hold inquests (ie judicial inquiries in such matters).

The police are also required to proceed to where the body of the deceased is.

On reaching there: “in the presence of two or more respectable inhabitants of the neighbourhood, (the police) shall make an investigation, and draw up a report of the apparent cause of death, describing such wounds, fractures, bruises, and other marks of injury as may be found on the body, and stating in what manner, or by what weapon or instrument (if any); such marks appear to have been inflicted.”

This report will then be signed by the police officer conducting the investigation and other relevant people in agreement with the same, and forwarded to the District Magistrate or the Sub-divisional Magistrate.