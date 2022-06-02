Pics: Salim Merchant, Hariharan, Javed Ali Reach KK's House to Pay Last Respects

Playback singer KK's funeral will take place on 2 June.
Hariharan and Salim Merchant reach to pay their last respects to KK.

Playback singer KK's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai on 1 June after he passed away on 31 May. The singer gave his last performance in Kolkata. Police had told ANI that preliminary post-mortem reports suggest that KK died of a cardiac arrest. Singers Salim Merchant, Javed Ali, and Hariharan reached KK's residence to pay their last respects.

Take a look at the photos.

Singer Hariharan outside KK's residence.

Hariharan reached to pay his last respects.

Playback singer Javed Ali at KK's residence.

Salim Merchant reaches KK's residence.

Salim Merchant and KK worked together on 'Aashayein'.

