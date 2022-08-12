Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Convict Nalini Moves SC Seeking Early Release

Nalini Sriharan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, 11 August, seeking her premature release.

Nalini has challenged the 17 June order of the Madras High Court, which rejected her plea for early release, and cited the apex court judgement ordering the release of co-convict AG Perarivalan while seeking to be set free.

The high court had on 17 June rejected the petitions of Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran, both convicted in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to order their release without even the consent of the state's governor.