Defamation, Democracy & Maximum Punishment: Why Rahul's Conviction is Concerning

It may additionally be pointed out that while section 499 IPC states that defamation charges can be brought by “a company or an association or collection of persons as such (Explanation 2),” it also says:

“No imputation is said to harm a person’s reputa­tion, unless that imputation directly or indirectly, in the estimation of others, lowers the moral or intellectual character of that person, or lowers the character of that person in respect of his caste or of his calling, or lowers the credit of that person, or causes it to be believed that the body of that person is in a loathsome state, or in a state generally considered as disgrace­ful. (Explanation 4)”

Besides, Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation told Scroll that there needs to be “a very high degree of certainty” that the individual claiming to have been defamed is being identified as a member of the group.

Pointing out that people having the same surname are, by their very nature, an indeterminate class, Gupta added: “A person will not make an association with the complainant (Purnesh Modi) based on Gandhi’s statement.”

Also did Rahul Gandhi — who ironically himself is often subjected to mockery and derogation by the ruling party and its followers — really lower the moral or intellectual character of all Modis, by that one offhanded remark? Did he lower their credit? Aren't the standards of free speech that apply to those who poke fun at Gandhi, applicable to him too?