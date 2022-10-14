Bombay High Court Acquits Professor GN Saibaba in UAPA Case

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday, 14 October, acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case. The court has further ordered his immediate release.

In conversation with The Quint, Saibaba's lawyer Akash Sorde said that the seizure of material in connection with his case in itself was "doubtful" and "the procedure was not followed."

"The whole evidence gets vitiated if the seizure is not proper," Sorde added.



According to news reports, five others have also been acquitted along with Saibaba. Four of Saibaba's co-accused in the case are Mahesh Tikri, Hem Keshwdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi and Vijay Nan Tirki.

The fifth co-accused is Pandu Narote, who passed away in August 2022 at the age of 33, after reportedly contracting the highly-contagious swine flu. His family and his lawyer Akash Sorde had alleged that they were kept in the dark about Narote's illness for a long spell by the prison authorities and had only learnt about it from external sources.