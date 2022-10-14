Bombay High Court Acquits Professor GN Saibaba in UAPA Case

Professor GN Saibaba
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday, 14 October, acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case. The court has further ordered his immediate release.
In conversation with The Quint, Saibaba's lawyer Akash Sorde said that the seizure of material in connection with his case in itself was "doubtful" and "the procedure was not followed."
"The whole evidence gets vitiated if the seizure is not proper," Sorde added.
According to news reports, five others have also been acquitted along with Saibaba. Four of Saibaba's co-accused in the case are Mahesh Tikri, Hem Keshwdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi and Vijay Nan Tirki.
The fifth co-accused is Pandu Narote, who passed away in August 2022 at the age of 33, after reportedly contracting the highly-contagious swine flu. His family and his lawyer Akash Sorde had alleged that they were kept in the dark about Narote's illness for a long spell by the prison authorities and had only learnt about it from external sources.
Saibaba is wheelchair-bound and suffers from ailments due to which 90% of his body is disabled. Several civil society organisations had repeatedly sought his release from jail.
In a letter addressed to former CJI NV Ramana in June, they said:
Further elaborating on the struggles Saibaba faced under incarceration at the Nagpur Central Prison, Advocate Sorde said that he was deprived of proper treatment for his health conditions.
He also said that Saibaba had requested that he may be shifted from Anda cell to 'Fasi-yard', where at least there was a western commode and more space. But that did not happen either.
"He was humiliated several times," Sorde lamented.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)