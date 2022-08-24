'Photos Not Admissible': Court Acquits Man of Rioting, Robbery in Delhi Riots

A court here on Wednesday acquitted a man accused of various offences, including rioting, robbery, and criminal intimidation, in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying his identity as a member of the riotous mob has not been established “beyond all reasonable doubts.”

The court passed the order while hearing a case related to a rioting incident in Bhagirathi Vihar in northeast Delhi on 25 February 2020, where a mob had set ablaze a house after committing a robbery.

“In view of my foregoing discussions, observations and findings, I find that the charges levelled against the accused are not proved beyond reasonable doubts. Hence accused Dinesh Yadav is acquitted of all the charges levelled against him in the case,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said.