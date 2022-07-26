Court Asks for Medical Report After Delhi Riots Accused Saifi Falls Sick in Jail

Khalid Saifi.
A Delhi court on Monday, 25 July, directed authorities in the Tihar Jail to provide a medical report of Khalid Saifi, who has been charged for his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.
This comes after Saifi's counsel filed an application stating that his client was suffering from "high fever, high sugar, and diarrhea" news agency PTI reported.
A bench led by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat asked the jail superintendent to submit the report by Wednesday.
He was denied bail by the city's Karkardooma Court on 8 April. Subsequently, the accused filed an appeal in the High Court, which is yet to be heard by a bench.
Saifi's wife Nargis said in a video on 23 July that her husband's health was deteriorating and that he wasn't being given medical attention by the jail authorities.
In a video statement released on Saturday, Nargis said that her husband's blood sugar levels had been spiking for the last few days.
"His sugar level is around 400, it has never been this high. His BP is also high and he has a fever too. He has been vomiting and he hasn’t eaten anything properly for days...He isn't getting proper treatment at all," Nargis said in the video.
However, the jail authorities denied Nargis' claims, saying that her husband was being given proper medical assistance.
"Khalid Saifi's medical condition is alright. Jail doctor has seen him today for the complaint of mild fever. Proper medication has been given. Further treatment will be given as required," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindu.)
