'We Still Have Nightmares': Family Whose House Was Set Afire in Delhi Riots 2020

The Conviction

On 3 March 2020, an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Manori. Statements were taken from her as well and her grandsons, Ashiq and Arif, who were supposed to have been present at the scene when the mob attacked the locality.

Two policemen who were in the area and had tried to curb the violence – constable Vipin and head constable Sanoj – also gave their statements. Later, Ashiq and Arif said that they had not been present when the incident took place.

While these key witnesses could no longer be used to identify the rioters or describe the incidents as they happened, their testimonies still established "the fact that their houses had been trespassed into after breaking open the locks, vandalised, robbed and then set on fire by a violent mob", the court found. The conviction was eventually based on the versions of the two police witnesses. They both identified Yadav as part of a mob that day.