Delhi HC Asks Centre For Report on Oxygen Concentrators in Customs

A Delhi High Court bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli is hearing the case on the oxygen crisis shortage in the national capital. This comes as the national capital faces a dire shortage of oxygen, as major hospitals put out SOS calls after losing patients to supply not reaching them on time.

The Delhi High Court notified the Centre to inform the court of the status of oxygen concentrators that have been imported and are pending customs clearance as of 12 pm on Monday, 3 May.