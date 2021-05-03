COVID Situation Grim, Delhi Dy CM Writes to Centre for Army’s Help

With the number of daily coronavirus cases in Delhi continuing to remain high and the availability of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines running scarce, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, calling for assistance by the Army to help with the situation.

The counsel for the Delhi government, Rahul Mehra, on Monday told the Delhi High Court about the letter dated 2 May by Sisodia to Rajnath Singh.

The court is hearing the matter pertaining to the supply of oxygen in the hospitals of the national capital.