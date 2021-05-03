Supply Oxygen to Delhi, Revisit Vaccine Policy: SC Tells Centre

As India battles a horrific second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and an acute paucity of resources, the Supreme Court, on Sunday, 2 May, informed the Centre that the deficit supply of oxygen to Delhi must be rectified on or before 3 May.

Further, the court, in its 64-page order, in a suo-motu writ petition, also asked the Centre to revisit its vaccine procurement policy, pointing out that the present police would “prima facie result in a detriment to the right to public health which is an integral element of Article 21 of the Constitution”.

The top court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageshwar Rao and S Ravindra Bhat issued a slew of directions pertaining to what can be done in event of a lockdown, manufacture of essential drugs and hospitalisation of COVID positive patients, among other things.