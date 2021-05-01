Delhi’s Batra Hospital Runs Out of Oxygen, Doctor Among 8 Dead

A doctor and seven other COVID-19 patients died at Delhi's Batra Hospital on Saturday, 1 May, after the facility ran out of medical oxygen at 12:45 pm, reported NDTV.

Hospital officials told the Delhi High Court that re-supply tanker reached one hour and 20 minutes later, but critically ill patients lost their lives.

The hospital is among hundreds in the national capital battling a shortage of oxygen that is critical in saving the lives of both COVID and non-COVID patients.