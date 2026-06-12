'Not a Whisper of Incriminating Allegation': 5 HC Observations in NewsClick Case

On 29th May, the Delhi High Court, quashed the Money Laundering proceedings against the News Click and its founder and editor-in-chief, Prabir Prukayastha. The Case titled M/s PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. v. State was decided on the Court, rejecting the occurrence of the violation of Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, amounting to accusations of “cheating” and “criminal breach of trust”.

A criminal conspiracy charge of Section 120B was also put up against Prukayastha and the organisation. Additionally, the State accused the organisation of violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations that are directed for foreign investments, and the violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On the allegation of the State, that there was allegedly an “over valuation” of shares to avoid restriction in the FDI regulations, the Court, while highlighting an important reply by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, rejected the accusation made by the authorities.

"There is no illegality or any manipulation pointed out in respect of the working out fair value of the shares of the (NewsClick) Company...It is an economic decision which does not spell out any criminal offence. The valuation was done through the established method... which was the accepted international standard including by the Ministry of Finance. All the relevant factors were duly examined in assessing the fair price value of the shares," the High Court observed.