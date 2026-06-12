'Not a Whisper of Incriminating Allegation': 5 HC Observations in NewsClick Case

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On 29th May, the Delhi High Court, quashed the Money Laundering proceedings against the News Click and its founder and editor-in-chief, Prabir Prukayastha. The Case titled M/s PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. v. State was decided on the Court, rejecting the occurrence of the violation of Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, amounting to accusations of “cheating” and “criminal breach of trust”.
A criminal conspiracy charge of Section 120B was also put up against Prukayastha and the organisation. Additionally, the State accused the organisation of violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations that are directed for foreign investments, and the violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
On the allegation of the State, that there was allegedly an “over valuation” of shares to avoid restriction in the FDI regulations, the Court, while highlighting an important reply by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, rejected the accusation made by the authorities.
The next allegation by the state was an alleged “siphoning” of the investment made by the company based in Delaware, USA; in salaries, consultation fee, rent, and other expenses of the journalists and other associated employees. The Court, while observing the “absurdity” of the accusation, stated:
While rejecting the accusations made by the state through the Section 406 of IPC, which includes “misappropriation of property” entrusted by another party, the Court declared:
Another important allegation made by the State, under the Section 420 of the IPC, was of cheating and fraudulent activities by the organisation. The Court, however, observed how to define “cheating” there has to be a complaint by the party that has been cheated. The court observed that the complaint here though, was not made by any aggrieved party, but by some informant, therefore outrightly rejecting the accusation.
The accusation of “criminal conspiracy,” drawn from the Section 120B of IPC, was also deemed hollow by the Court.
Furthermore, the Court observed in the judgement how the entire allegations against the Petitioner, even if after being admitted, culminate to no actual offence in the FIR.
The Court recognised how the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been conducted an investigation for more than a year now. The Court observed how, even after this examination into the organisation and Purkayastha, “nothing incriminating till date has been found or placed on record.”
Rejecting the accusation of any violation of the PMLA act, the court observed: