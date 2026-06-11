'Gross Abuse of Law': Delhi High Court Quashes NewsClick Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has quashed the First Information Report filed by the Economic Offences Wing and the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case against NewsClick and its editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha. The court found that the proceedings, which stemmed from allegations of illegal foreign funding, constituted a gross abuse of the legal process.

The judgment, delivered on 29 May 2026, concluded that the actions taken against the news portal and its editor were arbitrary and lacked legal basis.