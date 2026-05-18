India Rejects Dutch PM’s Remarks On Press Freedom, Minority Rights

advertisement
On 18 May, the Indian government formally rejected comments made by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten concerning press freedom and the rights of minorities in India.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India is a vibrant democracy that guarantees free speech and the flourishing of all religions. The MEA emphasised that these issues were not raised during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Jetten.
According to The Indian Express, Dutch Prime Minister Jetten had expressed concerns regarding developments in India, specifically mentioning press freedom and minority rights. He reportedly told Dutch media that these concerns are regularly raised with the Indian government. However, Indian officials clarified that such topics were not discussed during the recent bilateral talks.
During a press briefing, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Siby George, responded to questions about the Dutch Prime Minister’s remarks by stating that the concerns stemmed from a lack of understanding. He highlighted India’s five-millennia-old civilisation and its record of religious harmony, noting that multiple religions originated and continue to thrive in India as coverage revealed.
George further pointed out that India is home to significant populations of various faiths, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. He stated, “India is perhaps one of those very few countries where the Jewish population never faced any persecution. This is the beauty of India.” He also referenced the peaceful transition of power in recent Assembly elections as evidence of India’s democratic credentials in official statements.
“We face this question basically because of a lack of understanding by the person who asked it. India is a country of 1.4 billion people — the most populous nation in the world,” said Siby George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs.
India’s response also included references to its economic progress achieved without compromising democratic principles. The MEA highlighted that India’s minority population has increased since independence, with people from all faiths living harmoniously. The government asserted that every minority thrives in India, and the country’s approach to democracy and diversity remains robust as details emerged.
In the context of the bilateral meeting, Indian officials reiterated that the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Rob Jetten focused on strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation in various sectors, without reference to the issues raised by the Dutch Prime Minister in the media as analysis showed.
“We are one-sixth of the total population of the world, but not one-sixth of the problems of the world. This is the beauty of India, which makes us proud. Every minority thrives (in India),” Siby George stated.
India’s official position remains that it is committed to upholding democratic values, freedom of expression, and the rights of all communities. The government maintains that its record on these issues is consistent with its constitutional principles and historical traditions according to official responses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.