Navjot Sidhu Sentenced to 1 Year Imprisonment: What Legal Options Does He Have?

Erstwhile Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Thursday, 19 May, sentenced to one year in prison after the Supreme Court enhanced his sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

"Will submit to the majesty of law…" Sidhu tweeted soon after the court's pronouncement.

In light of the apex court's order on Thursday, 34 years after the incident, what options does Sidhu have? Will he go to jail?