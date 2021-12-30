FCRA Trouble Facing Missionaries of Charity Will Take a Long Time to Fix

Even though the Missionaries of Charity's (MoC) bank accounts were not frozen by the government, their FCRA registration troubles are likely to cause a significant disruption for their charitable work across India.

The central government's refusal to renew their FCRA registration is also likely to take at least a year to try and address, experts who work on such matters told The Quint, and even then, may not be successful.

But what exactly is this fiasco all about? Does this have anything to do with claims of conversion which were recently made against the charity? And what happens next for the organisation that Mother Teresa founded in India, way back in 1950?