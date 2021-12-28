'Anti-Christian Hysteria Has Grown': Int'l Media on Missionaries of Charity Row

Missionaries of Charity, a religious congregation, set up by Mother Teresa in 1950, on Monday, 27 December, said in a statement that they have been denied a renewal of their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration by the central government.

This, they said, had led them to ask their centres not to operate their foreign currency accounts.

The congregation was denied a renewal of their FCRA registration on Christmas day, 25 December. This renewal is necessary for the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions. West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee had also expressed shock over the same.

Several international media houses of repute, such as The Guardian, BBC, Time, have also highlighted the issue. We take a look at what they have to say about the same.