Missionaries of Charity FCRA Denial Due to 'Audit Irregularities': Report

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a religious congregation set up by Mother Teresa in 1950, was not renewed because of "audit irregularities", a senior government official said on Tuesday, 28 December, according to The Hindu.

The development comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the renewal of FCRA registration of MoC was refused on Saturday, 25 December, for purportedly "not meeting the eligibility conditions under the FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011".

The MHA also said that the renewal of MoC's FCRA registration was valid up to 31 December 2021. This renewal is necessary for the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions.