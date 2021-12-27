'Centre Froze Bank Accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity': Mamata

Expressing shock, West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 27 December, said that the Union government has frozen all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India.

Taking to Twitter on Monday afternoon, the CM said:

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!

Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.

While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. (Sic)”