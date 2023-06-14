Man Gets Bail 2 Days After He Dies: 'Many Others Like Him,' Say Experts and Data

When Varavara Rao was finally granted bail in February 2020, the Bombay High Court had noted that “sending him back to prison is fraught with risk.”

Rao, whose health had deteriorated drastically during his period of incarceration, had submitted to a court that there were only three Ayurvedic practitioners and no staff nurses, pharmacists or medical specialists to attend to the prisoners at the prison hospital in Taloja.



Rao's co-accused, Jessuit priest Stan Swamy was eighty-four when he passed away as an incarcerated under-trial on 5 July 2021. Like Pawar he too was awaiting bail.



Swamy’s death, in fact, came a day before his bail hearing, and only a few weeks after he had told a court that that his “body functions” had undergone steady decline. All he wanted, he said, was to go home.



As shared by his friend Fr Joseph Xavier in the months before Swamy’s death: the latter had told him on a phone call that he had cough, fever, a running stomach and was highly fragile, and yet “only an Ayurvedic doctor is treating me, and some antibiotics are given.”



When UAPA convict Pandu Narote (33) died from an infection he is believed to have contracted in prison, once again questions arose regarding the health facilities in Maharashtra prisons, and the treatment of ailing inmates. Narote was also admitted at a government hospital when he died. But he had also reportedly been sick for several days before he was shifted there.

In the aftermath of Pawar’s demise, Valay Singh, Project Lead of the India Justice Report told Mid-Day:

"This is a clear indicator of absence of communication between courts and jails. Developing sepsis indicates medical negligence. It is evident in the numbers of doctors in jails."