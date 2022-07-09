'Will Work Under Shinde': Fadnavis as Duo Meets Shah, Nadda Over Maha Cabinet

In a bid to quell reports of his disappointment over having to play second fiddle to Eknath Shinde ahead of the Cabinet formation in the state, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, 9 July, said that Shinde is his "leader and the chief minister" and that everybody in his government will work under him.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Fadnavis said that the "injustice" of forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was undone and the natural alliance with Shinde was formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).