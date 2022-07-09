'Will Work Under Shinde': Fadnavis as Duo Meets Shah, Nadda Over Maha Cabinet

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde met JP Nadda and Amit Shah in Delhi on 9 July.
(Photo: Twitter/Eknath Shinde)
In a bid to quell reports of his disappointment over having to play second fiddle to Eknath Shinde ahead of the Cabinet formation in the state, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, 9 July, said that Shinde is his "leader and the chief minister" and that everybody in his government will work under him.
Speaking to the media in Delhi, Fadnavis said that the "injustice" of forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was undone and the natural alliance with Shinde was formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The two leaders met several leaders in Delhi including President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi earlier on Saturday amid buzz over Cabinet formation in the state, days after the alliance proved its majority in the Maharashtra Assembly on 4 July.
The duo is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The discussions with Shah are learnt to have centred around the power-sharing formula between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.
Shinde also took to Twitter to say that Nadda has assured the party's support for the smooth functioning of the new Maharashtra government and the alliance.
Reiterating the claims of Shiv Sena MLAs being under political threat in the MVA, Shinde assured that the alliance with the BJP will complete five years in office.
Speaking on the petition filed in the Supreme Court by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction, the hearing of which is scheduled for 11 July, Shinde said that he has faith in the judiciary and asserted the group led by him had the support of two-thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs.
"The Speaker has also granted us recognition," he said.
(With inputs from PTI).