'What is Paramount? Country Or Religion?': HC On Plea Over Dress Code in Temples

It also stated that foreigners should not be allowed inside temples. The petitioner insisted that even Hindus should be allowed only if they have taken a bath and are wearing proper clothes like salwar kameez, sari, dhoti, kurta-pyjama.

Since the past several weeks, Karnataka has been witnessing widespread protests over the usage of hijab by Muslim girl students at educational institutions.

Responding to the court's observations, the litigant said that there was no doubt regarding the country's oneness. However, he stressed that temples must function only as per the 'Agama Sastras', which he claimed did not allow non-Hindus to enter temple.

On his part, Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram told the court that non-Hindus and foreigners were allowed only till a certain point -'Kodi Maram' (flag post) inside all temples and were not allowed till sanctum sanctorum.

The court has issued a notice to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE), which manages the temples in the state and has sought its response over the issue.

News agency PTI reported that the court also asked the litigant to specify which part of the 'Agamas' refer that pants, dhotis, skirts could be imposed dress code. It has reportedly asked the litigant to file his reply in ten days.

With regards to the second PIL petition, that demanded for imposition of dress code for Hindu devotes visiting temples, the court said it was up to the respective temples to decide on the dress code as per its customs.