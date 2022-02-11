Shabana Azmi Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Remark on Hijab Row

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has called out Kangana Ranaut for her recent remark on the Karnataka hijab row. Tensions have been on the rise since December 2021, when the Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi barred six Muslim girls from entering their class wearing hijabs.

Kangana shared a post by author Anand Ranganathan and wrote, "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself.”