Madras HC Dismisses Plea Seeking 50% OBC Reservations in AIQ Seats

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, 25 August, dismissed a contempt plea by the DMK, which sought 50 percent reservation for OBCs in the seats surrendered by the state government for the All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats.

The court also ruled that the Centre should not have provided 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats without obtaining the approval of the Supreme Court, since the top court had already held that overall reservations should not exceed 50 percent.