27% Reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS in Medical, Dental Courses in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, 29 July, announced that medical and dental courses in the country will have a 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share the decision, calling it a "landmark decision" and wrote that this move will immensely help youth get better opportunities "and create a new paradigm of social justice" in India.