Now a Travel Ban on Amnesty India's Aakar Patel: Can CBI's LOC Be Challenged?

During the early hours of Wednesday, 6 April, Aakar Patel, Chair of Amnesty International India Board, was participating in the usual pre-flight protocol at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, when he was stopped at immigration.

Patel, who was bound for the United States of America — where he was to speak at three prominent universities, was told that he could not go any further as a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued for him.

But he was armed with a court order, granted by an Additional Sessions and District Judge in Surat, releasing his passport and permitting him to travel to the US for the purpose specified by him.

However, that Surat court order — which pertained to a case filed against Patel for his tweets — turned out to be of little consequence to the present LOC.