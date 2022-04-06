Now a Travel Ban on Amnesty India's Aakar Patel: Can CBI's LOC Be Challenged?

During the wee hours of Wednesday, 6 April, Aakar Patel, Chair of Amnesty International India Board, was participating in the usual pre-flight protocol at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, when he was stopped at immigration.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
During the early hours of Wednesday, 6 April, Aakar Patel, Chair of Amnesty International India Board, was participating in the usual pre-flight protocol at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, when he was stopped at immigration.
Patel, who was bound for the United States of America — where he was to speak at three prominent universities, was told that he could not go any further as a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued for him.
But he was armed with a court order, granted by an Additional Sessions and District Judge in Surat, releasing his passport and permitting him to travel to the US for the purpose specified by him.
However, that Surat court order — which pertained to a case filed against Patel for his tweets — turned out to be of little consequence to the present LOC.
While the Surat case was against him for his own tweets, Patel was subsequently told by a CBI officer, that the LOC was "because of the case Modi government has filed against Amnesty International, India"
"But they hadn’t told me about the LOC, so there was no way for me to challenge it (prior to being stopped at the Airport)," the Amnesty India Chair told The Quint, before adding: "But I am doing it now."
In addition to his work with Amnesty, Aakar Patel is a political commentator and a well-established critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. His latest book “Price of the Modi Years” explains and examines the data and facets of India’s performance under Narendra Modi.
Patel confirmed to The Quint that he was travelling to the US to speak at University of California, Berkley (UC, Berkley); New York University (NYU) and University of Michigan, Anne Arbor. He was to deliver a talk on the attack on civil society at UC, Berkley; speak about his latest book at NYU and participate in a social media interaction at University of Michigan, Anne Arbor.
The case against Amnesty International, India pertains to alleged irregularities in foreign funding in connection with violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2019.
The non-profit organisation is alleged by the CBI to have received funds from its entity in the UK even after being refused permission under the FCRA, by having funds routed through trusts and commercial deals.
He also noted that when he had approached the Surat court for the release of his passport (that had been deposited in connection with the other case), "the BJP government in Gujarat had opposed the release of my passport."
"So the government knew that I was leaving. But they didn’t tell me that there was a second notice," he added.
The Quint reached out to Delhi High Court advocate Soutik Banerjee to ask if there were, in fact, grounds on which CBI's travel curb on Aakar Patel be challenged in a court of law — especially considering that Patel points out there had not been any CBI notice in the run-up to his departure.
Pointing out that "LOCs are an executive tool often used by investigative agencies to ensure that accused persons do not evade the legal process by traveling out of India," Banerjee said: "It is an extraordinary executive power, and it cannot be exercised routinely or arbitrarily."
"Various High Courts have repeatedly held that since the right to travel abroad is a fundamental right, it cannot be curtailed by issuing LOCs unless there is a clear and cogent reason behind issuance of the LOC," Banerjee also specified.
The Delhi High Court had, in Sumer Singh Salkan v. Assistant Director and others (2008), said that the "recourse to Look Out Circular can be taken by the Investigating agency in cognizable offences under Indian Penal Code or other penal laws, where the accused was deliberately evading arrest or not appearing in the trial Court despite Non-Bailable warrant and other coercive measures and there was likelihood of the accused leaving the country to 52 evade trial/arrest.” [emphasis added]
In 2018, the High Court of Madras, in Karti P. Chidambaram vs Bureau of Immigration and Others, said that "such LOCs cannot be issued as a matter of course, but when reasons exist, where an accused deliberately evades arrest or does not appear in the trial Court."
The high court in that case also dubbed the Additional Solicitor General's argument that "a request for Look Out Circular could have been made in view of the inherent power of the investigating authority to secure attendance and cooperation of an accused" as not sustainable.
Permitting a former Punjab National Bank CMD to return to the UK after being restrained in India for more than a year in connection with two CBI cases, the Delhi High Court had in 2019, reiterated:
Even before this catena of High Court judgements criticising arbitrarily issued LOCs, the apex court, itself, had in 1978 (Menaka Gandhi v Union of India) dubbed the right to go abroad a fundamental right.
According to Banerjee, "to use FIRs that are 1-2 years old, in which the accused is no longer being summoned, as a ground for issuing LOCs, is unsustainable in law, and is perhaps an executive short cut being deployed to avoid the due process as envisaged under The Passports Act to take adverse action against an individual to prevent them from traveling abroad."
This most-recent look out circular against Aakar Patel comes only days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had similarly issued one against journalist Rana Ayyub, preventing her from flying abroad, even as she was waiting to board her flight from the Bombay Airport.
The Delhi High Court had, however, subsequently set aside the LOC for "being devoid of merits as well as for infringing the human right of the petitioner to travel abroad and to exercise her freedom of speech and expression."
The Court had also observed:
Urging the Indian authorities to “immediately lift the arbitrary travel ban” imposed on Patel, Amnesty India said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)