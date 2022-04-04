Delhi HC Allows Rana Ayyub's Plea Challenging ED's Travel Ban, With Conditions

File image of journalist Rana Ayyub.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Rana Ayyub)
The Delhi High Court on Monday, 4 April, allowed journalist Rana Ayyub to travel abroad, just days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) barred her from doing so, citing an ongoing probe in a money laundering case.
The court allowed Ayyub's writ petition, which sought interim relief from the ED's action against her, with certain conditions.
Ayyub has been asked to inform the agencies where she is staying and deposit some money. Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Ayyub, has also volunteered to share her itinerary.
The court had resumed hearing Ayyub's plea on Monday, 4 April.
On Friday, the high court had directed the ED – on whose instructions Ayyub was not allowed to leave the country – to file a status report on its case against her by 2:30 pm on Monday.
Ayyub was stopped at Mumbai airport from boarding a flight to London on 29 March, as she was being probed by the ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Ayyub was flying to London to speak at an event organised by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ).
She is scheduled to attend an international conference in London and a journalism festival in Italy in the coming weeks.
Responding to Grover, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) continued, "Mere statement isn't enough. See the conduct, documents aren't given despite request."
The court questioned what the yardstick was if the accused was appearing before the agency, but the agency still alleged that she was not cooperating. The Additional Solicitor General responded, saying, "The provisions under PMLA are strict."
The top court stated that it was only examining the LOC, whether Ayyub could be allowed to go abroad or not. "For that, what's the material against the petitioner?
During the hearing on Friday, advocate Vrinda Grover, on behalf of Ayyub, argued that, "I am before you because my fundamental rights to speech and to practice my profession as a journalist is attacked."
She argued that Ayyub had attended the last summons in the case on 25 January, and her statement had been recorded by the ED at the time. She had remained in communication with the ED till 22 March over the filing of her reply, but no further summons had been issued till then.
However, on 29 March, after having gone through immigration for her 2 pm flight, she was detained at the airport and told the ED was going to send her a summons. The summons arrived in her mailbox at 1:46 pm, merely minutes before her flight.
The journalist contended that the whole process was an attempt to silence her because she was critical of the government.
The ED's case against Ayyub, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), relates to an FIR registered by the Ghaziabad Police in September 2021, which alleges irregularities in fund collection by Ayyub.
The ED has filed a money laundering case in connection with the predicate offence being examined by the police and the Income Tax department.
The irregularities in question allude to three crowdfunding campaigns initiated by the journalist between April 2020-June 2021, facilitated by the virtual platform Ketto.
Ayyub, however, has rejected all the allegations against her.
Her statement shared via Twitter says, “In my three public campaigns undertaken on Ketto, I had raised a total of Rs 2,69,44,679 (about 26.9 million). I have provided all bills and invoices for the relief work undertaken by me, which is to the tune of Rs 40 lakh.”
(This article will be updated when the detailed order specifying conditions is released.)
