AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Arrested by ED a Day Before Bail Hearing: Reports

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who is currently in prison in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 9 March, a day before his bail hearing in a Central Bureau of Investigation court.

The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi after questioning him for two days regarding the excise policy case, NDTV reported.

This comes as a further blow to the embattled leader, who has been attempting to secure bail in a CBI court over the last few days.

Sisodia is also likely to be produced by the ED in court tomorrow, on the same day that his bail hearing will be taken up.

(This story will be updated with more details.)