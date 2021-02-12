Lawyers Seek Permanent Position For Judge Who Passed POCSO Orders

A group of lawyers have drafted a representation to the Supreme Court collegium seeking reconsideration, after it withdrew recommendation to appoint Justice Pushpa Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court.
Justice Ganediwala, an additional judge of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, has come in for serious flak over her acquittals of men under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including one where she held that groping a minor without ‘skin-to-skin’ contact shouldn’t be considered sexual assault.
Other judgments that have come to light include acquitting (of POCSO Act offences) a man who had been found holding the hand of a minor girl with his pants unzipped, and clearing a man of rape charges because there hadn’t been a scuffle to indicate forced sex.
WHO SIGNED THE LETTER?
Signatures from members of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) and District Bar Association (DBA) members have been taken to make the representation, reported The Times of India.
This would be sent to President of India Ramnath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.
WHY WAS RECOMMENDATION WITHDRWAN?
The ‘three-judge collegium’ of SC judges that appoints high court judges had recommended her permanent appointment to the high court on 20 January, but later withdrew this recommendation.
Both these judges had objected to her appointment as an additional judge in the first place (in February 2019), and thanks to the recent controversy, were able to convince one of the members of the three-judge collegium to withdraw their consent to her permanent appointment, The Times of India noted.
