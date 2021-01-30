4 Shocking POCSO Orders By One Judge. But Is The Problem Bigger?

The interpretation offered by her was swiftly condemned for having no basis in the wording of the law, and indeed going against the entire spirit of a law meant to address the seriousness of child sexual assault. When the judgment was brought to the Supreme Court’s notice a day later by the Attorney General, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde stayed the judgment, which means it cannot be invoked as a precedent.

Unfortunately, this was not the only problematic precedent Justice Ganediwala had laid down when it comes to POCSO Act offences.

We soon learnt that a few days before the ‘skin-to-skin’ judgment, she had acquitted a man of sexual assault under the POCSO Act who had opened the zip of his pants while holding the hand of a girl below the age of 12, whom he had asked to come to bed with him.

In another judgment of hers, she acquitted a man of rape against a minor girl, holding that the prosecutrix’s testimony wasn’t of sufficient quality to be the sole basis to convict him (as there was no other relevant evidence of sexual intercourse).