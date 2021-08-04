Kin of Elgar Parishad Accused Move HC Against Transfer Orders From Taloja Prison

The kin of three Elgaar Parishad case accused recently approached the Bombay High Court challenging three orders to transfer 10 accused in the case, out of Taloja Central prison to any other prison in Maharashtra.

The plea was filed through Anand Teltumbde and Surendra Gadling’s wives, Rama Teltumbde and Minal Gadling, along with Sharad Gaikwad, a friend of Sudhir Dhawale.

The petition said that the action by former Taloja prison Superintendent Kaustubh Kurlekar, was 'an act of victimising the accused for having demanded their rights as prisoners,' Indian Express reported.