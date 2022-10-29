Kerala VC Row: Can the Governor Ask VCs to Resign? How To Avoid Such Conflicts?

“The governor’s post is not to move against the government but to uphold the constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of the RSS,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged on Monday, 24 October.

He was commenting on the latest confrontation in a series of spats between the state government and the governor, especially over the appointment of vice-chancellors (VC) to Kerala varsities.

The ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government took a dramatic turn on 23 October, with the former directing the vice chancellors of nine universities in Kerala to tender their resignation, citing a Supreme Court judgment pronounced on 21 October.

"The governor or the chancellor doesn't have the right to remove vice-chancellors. There is no such option in the University Act," the chief minister added.

The governor, on the other hand, has held his ground and said that all he is trying to do is follow the Supreme Court’s verdict.