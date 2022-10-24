Kerala Governor vs State Govt: Why Are Arif Khan & Pinarayi in a Tussle Again?

The ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government took a dramatic turn on 23 October, with the former directing the Vice Chancellors (VC) of nine universities in Kerala to tender their resignation, citing a Supreme Court judgment pronounced on 21 October.

"Letters directing vice chancellors of nine universities of Kerala to tender their resignation by 11.30 am on 24 October 2022 have been issued," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The governor's rder is the latest in a series of spats he has had with the state government, especially over the appointment of vice chancellors to Kerala varsities. The VCs to state universities are appointed by the governor, who usually selects the candidate from among the names listed by the state government. However, if the state government and the governor are not on the same page, the process could be harrowingly long and open to conflicts, as is the case that has emerged in Kerala.