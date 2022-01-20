Kerala Men’s ‘March’ for Dileep Has Few Takers, Cops Disband It Anyway

Malayalam film star Dileep is accused of having conspired to orchestrate the rape of an actress.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
By evening on Tuesday, 18 January, a small number of men turned up on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, to hold a protest in support of Dileep, the Malayalam actor alleged to have masterminded a sexual assault crime against his fellow actor in 2017.
The protest was taken out by an organisation that calls itself All Kerala Men's Association (AKMA), but it was put to an end even before the inaugural speech was made.
The police disbanded the protest happening at a time when Thiruvananthapuram has a worrisome load of COVID-19 cases, with nearly one in every two people testing positive for the coronavirus.
Santhivila Dineshan, a director who often appears in television channel discussions in support of the accused actor, was supposed to make the inaugural speech when the protest reached the Secretariat.
However, by the time he turned up for his speech at the Secretariat, the march was cancelled.
Ajith Kumar C, the organiser of the protest in a live on the page of AKMA, said that they would conduct the protest another day. He claimed that "many had come for the protest" and police asked some of them to leave. However, in the live video, very few people were seen at the protest site.
The First Information Report was filed after audio recordings allegedly containing voices of Dileep and his relatives came out, plotting to murder Baiju Paulose and other police officials who investigated the sexual assault case of the woman actor.
The woman actor was sexually assaulted by a gang of men in a car in Kochi in February 2017. The assault was also recorded on video. Dileep was arrested in the case a few months after the assault and he spent nearly three months in prison.
He continues to be an accused in the case, whose trial is not over yet. The case came into renewed focus in recent weeks after director Balachandrakumar, a former friend of Dileep, released incriminating audio clips concerning the actor’s role in the assault.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)