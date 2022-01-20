Kerala Men’s ‘March’ for Dileep Has Few Takers, Cops Disband It Anyway

By evening on Tuesday, 18 January, a small number of men turned up on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, to hold a protest in support of Dileep, the Malayalam actor alleged to have masterminded a sexual assault crime against his fellow actor in 2017.

The protest was taken out by an organisation that calls itself All Kerala Men's Association (AKMA), but it was put to an end even before the inaugural speech was made.

The police disbanded the protest happening at a time when Thiruvananthapuram has a worrisome load of COVID-19 cases, with nearly one in every two people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Santhivila Dineshan, a director who often appears in television channel discussions in support of the accused actor, was supposed to make the inaugural speech when the protest reached the Secretariat.