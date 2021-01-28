‘Holding Hand, Unzipping Pants Not Sexual Assault’: Bombay HC

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court noted on 15 January that holding the hand of a minor, and unzipping one’s trousers in front of her does not come under the definition purview of ‘sexual assault’ as defined by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The single bench Judge, Justice Pushpa Ganediwala however held that such acts would be in the ambit of ‘sexual harassment’ under Section 354-A(1) (i) of the Indian Penal Code, reported Live Law.

The January 15 verdict was an appeal by the accused against the order, which found him guilty under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 448 (punishment for house trespass) under the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act, reported Bar and Bench.