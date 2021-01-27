Bombay High Court’s Interpretation of POCSO Act Fails Children

A shocking judgment was recently passed by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, wherein it was held that in absence of "skin-to-skin" contact, while groping a 12-year-old child's ('prosecutrix') breasts, no offence of sexual assault would be made under Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, 27 January, stayed the acquittal order of the accused and has issued him a notice, seeking response in two weeks.

The single-judge bench, though convicting the man under Sections 342 (Wrongful Confinement) and 354 (Outraging the Modesty of a Woman) of the Indian Penal Code, went on to observe that "the act of pressing the breast of a child aged 12 years, in the absence of any specific detail as to whether the top was removed or whether he inserted his hand inside top and pressed her breast, would not fall in the definition of sexual assault."