J&K HC Judge Attempted to Influence Verdict, Claims Sessions Judge

A senior judge in Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik has expressed that he is unable to hear a bail plea, alleging that a Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge had attempted to influence him and directed him to not grant bail to the applicant, PTI reported.
He revealed the contents of the call, disclosing that the secretary to the justice, said she had been “directed by the Hon'ble Mr Justice” to convey that he “makes sure no bail is granted” to the concerned person.
“If there is any Anticipatory bail pending, the direction is the same,” Malik further said in the order.
Thereafter, Judge Malik expressed his “inability to hear the matter” and reportedly said in an order dated 7 December, “this application is submitted to learned Registrar Judicial, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir with the request that the same may be placed before Hon’ble Chief Justice as the matter involves the liberty of the person.”
The matter proceeded to be heard by the registrar of the high court, who directed the second district and sessions judge to hear the bail application, a state law officer said, PTI reported.
Advocate Aatir Javed filed the bail application in the matter, and the accused was granted bail on Wednesday.
(with inputs from PTI and Bar and Bench)
