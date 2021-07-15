Is Sedition Law Still Required In Independent India: CJI Ramana Asks AG

The plea by Vombatkere sought a fresh examination of Section 124A, which was upheld in the 1962 judgment in Kedar Nath Singh vs Union of India.

It was contended that a statute criminalising expression based on unconstitutionally vague definitions of ‘disaffection towards government’ etc. "is an unreasonable restriction on the fundamental right to free expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) and causes constitutionally impermissible ‘Chilling Effect’ on speech."

The plea further said that judgments like that of KS Puttaswamy establish that fundamental rights in the Constitution are not to be read in isolated silos or as watertight compartments, "but are to be read as if the content of each fundamental right animates the other".