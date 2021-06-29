Does President Kovind Pay Rs 2.75 Lakh a Month as Income Tax?

President Ram Nath Kovind is in Kanpur on a four-day visit. But before reaching Kanpur, he stirred up a bit of a controversy. Speaking at a public event, he said that while he does earn a healthy salary of Rs 5 lakh a month as President of India, he is not able to save much, as he pays Rs 2.75 lakh as tax every month.

He pointed out that, as a result of this, he makes fewer savings than several other officials in positions of public service.