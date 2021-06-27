Kanpur: Ailing Woman Dies in Traffic Held up for President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind boards a special train for Kanpur from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
A middle-aged woman on Friday, 25 June, passed away on her way to receive medical aid, after her vehicle was pulled up in order to make way for the convoy carrying President Ram Nath Kovind in Kanpur.
Vandana Mishra was the chairperson of the women’s wing of the Indian Industries Association, and was on her way to the hospital as she was suffering from post-COVID complications.
In view of the distressing incident, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun apologised on behalf of the police and President Kovind sent his condolences to the kin of the deceased.
“We pledge that our route system in future will be such that citizens are stopped for the minimum time so that such incidents are not repeated,” the commissioner tweeted in Hindi.
The traffic was halted near the Govindpuri railway overbridge in view of the train transporting the president and his family. As per eyewitnesses, public vehicles were stopped for over 50 minutes.
The deceased was being taken to a private hospital in Govind Nagar.
According to Mishra's husband, the family had requested police personnel to let their car to pass, Hindustan Times reported.
“Doctors told us had she reached in time, she could have been saved,” he reportedly said after performing the last rites of his wife.
The Police chief Asim Arun and district magistrate Alok Tiwar were also present at Kanpur's Bhairon Ghat on Saturday.
The convoy, which included two more trains besides the presidential train were passing that point during a specific time, and the traffic had to be stopped keeping with the security protocol.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined