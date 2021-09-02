India's Bar Association Prez Elected to ILAC Board of Directors

Bar Association of India President advocate Prashant Kumar, was on Thursday, 2 September, elected unanimously to the Board of Directors of International Legal Assistance Consortium.
Kumar is known to specialise in constitutional, commercial and civil matters, arbitration, intellectual property and information technology law, apart from infrastructure, power, public private partnership and anti dumping. He was previously the president of Law Association for Asia and Pacific.
WHAT IS THE ILAC?
ILAC is a Sweden based international non-governmental organisation (NGO), that works to strengthen the rule of law, empower legal professionals and ensure equal access to justice in places undergoing conflict, crisis or transitions to democracy.
ILAC, at the present moment, has more than 80 member organisations and individual experts representing more than three million lawyers worldwide.
The international NGO presently has key ongoing initiatives in Syria, Tunisia, MENA region, Haiti, Cuba and in the past in countries like Libya, Guatemala. ILAC also helped in establishment of an independent Bar in Afghanistan.
