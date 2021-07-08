Failure of Rule of Law: Bar Association on Fr Swamy's 'Custodial Death'

The Bar Association of India, on Thursday, 8 July, released a statement expressing 'deep concern and distress at the custodial death' of 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy, and terming it a 'failure of the Rule of Law'.



On Monday, 5 July, human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who was incarcerated in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, passed away as a pre-trial prisoner after suffering a cardiac arrest.



Father Swamy breathed his last while his appeal for medical bail was being heard by the Bombay High Court. His colleague Father Joseph Xavier and his lawyer had earlier told the media that he was critical. Swamy also suffered from Parkinson’s disease. His death came amid several prolonged efforts by his counsel to secure his bail amid his deteriorating health.