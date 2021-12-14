Winter Session: BSP MP Raises Issue of Discrimination in JNU Admission Process

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 12th day on Tuesday, 14 December.

Rajya Sabha began amid slogans by Opposition members to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs, who were suspended for the entire Winter Session for their “unruly” conduct during the Monsoon Session in August.

Opposition floor leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha met on Tuesday at 10 am in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing Winter Session.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is expected to move the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Bills seek extension of tenure of directors of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) up to maximum of 5 years.