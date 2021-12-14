Winter Session: BSP MP Raises Issue of Discrimination in JNU Admission Process

Parliament Winter Session live updates.

BSP MP Raises Issue of Discrimination in JNU Admission Process

Addressing the Education Minister, BSP MP Ramji raised the issue of bias and discrimination in the admission process in JNU, faced by PhD aspirants from marginalised sections.

The member of Parliament said that students from SC/ST and OBC sections were being discriminated against during viva voce as they were given extremely low marks (1to 3 out of 30)

He added that this betrays the future of the country.

Further, Ramji also raised the issue of delayed scholarships, and how for many SC/ST students, the scholarships have stopped.

He demanded the scholarships to be released to students and demanded justice for students facing discrimination.

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 12th day on Tuesday, 14 December.

Rajya Sabha began amid slogans by Opposition members to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs, who were suspended for the entire Winter Session for their “unruly” conduct during the Monsoon Session in August.

Opposition floor leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha met on Tuesday at 10 am in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing Winter Session.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is expected to move the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Bills seek extension of tenure of directors of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) up to maximum of 5 years.

CPI(M) MP Gives Suspension of Business Notice To Discuss Rising Inflation

CPI(M) MP Dr V Sivadasan has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country.

Opposition MPs To March Against Suspension of 12 Mps

Opposition MPs have decided to march from Gandhi Statue, Parliament to Vijay Chowk today against suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha.

LoP Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier met with floor leaders of both Houses to strategise further agitations to raise their demand of revoking the suspension of 12 MPs.

Adjournment Motion Over Intrusion of Chinese Military Into Indian Territory

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion."

Adjournment Motion Over Privatisation in the Banking Sector

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector.

Published: 14 Dec 2021,09:58 AM IST
