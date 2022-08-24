Hyderabad Court Gives Notice to BJP Leaders in TRS MLC Kavitha’s Defamation Case

"Today, I want to make it very clear that the allegations that are made against me by the BJP and their party members are completely baseless," she had told reporters.

The Delhi government had withdrawn its excise policy 2021-22 and decided to go back to the old excise regime to run liquor stores in the city through its four undertakings from 1 September.

However, the government formed a committee to prepare a new excise policy.

Wholesale and retail licence-holders have been given extension to continue business up to 31 August after which retail liquor stores would be run by Delhi government corporations.

The government has already invited applications for wholesale licences of Indian and foreign liquor sale. In this backdrop, the TRS and the BJP were engaged in a war of words following a protest by saffron party activists at the residence of ruling party MLC K Kavitha here over allegations on her involvement in the excise policy issue.