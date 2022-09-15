Hijab Case Day 6: 'No Barter Between Right to Privacy & Education,' Lawyer to SC

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, 15 September, continued the hearing of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka.

During the day's proceedings, Advocate Shoeb Alam, arguing on behalf of the petitioners, said that the Karnataka government cannot ask students to give up their right to privacy for their right to education.

He also said that the hijab is a matter of a person's identity and that the extent to which people wish to cover their body or "feel secure from public gaze" was a matter of personal choice, Live Law reported.

"On one end there is my right to education, on the other end, there is my right to privacy, right to dignity, right to culture," he said, adding, "The state government says, I will give you education provided you surrender your right to privacy. Can it be done? The answer is an emphatic no."