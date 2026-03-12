How SC’s Verdict on Harish Rana Restores Humanity in the 'Right to Die' Debate

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling permitting the withdrawal of life support for a patient in a vegetative state for the past 13 years has been widely hailed by the medical fraternity.

In accordance with its 2018 Common Cause judgment, which recognised an individual's right to die with dignity, the top court on 11 March 2026 allowed the removal of 32-year-old Harish Rana’s life support, noting that his life was being artificially prolonged by way of clinically administered nutrition and hydration (CANH) administered through surgically installed PEG tubes.

Calling it an “enlightened judgment”, Dr Nagesh Simha said that "while we can fight till there is hope, a point may come, sometimes, when one must allow nature to take its course.”

The bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said the continuation of treatment was simply prolonging Harish’s biological existence without any therapeutic improvement.